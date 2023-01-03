Lower Saucon Police Investigating Identity Theft

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An incident involving identity theft and a local cell phone retailer is under investigation, Lower Saucon Township Police said Tuesday.

In one of several post-New Year’s posts on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said they first became of possible malfeasance involving a hijacked cell phone SIM card when the owner of the phone reported it to police Dec. 6.

Police said the man “explained that his cell phone stopped working due to a false network SIM card change according to AT&T, and that the suspect started purchasing items from the new SIM card, which were traced to Hellertown.”

The Hellertown AT&T store is located in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center on Leithsville Road in the township.

When the man went to the AT&T store, police said he encountered a “young black male with a fake New Jersey ID card that had the victim’s name on it.” Police shared two store surveillance photos of that individual, who they said “then fled from the store.”

According to the post, the man whose SIM card was compromised “further reported that several fraudulent purchases were made at local stores using his Apple Pay, which was linked to the SIM card.”

“Surveillance footage was obtained from one of these stores (Murphy Jewelers at the Lehigh Valley Mall) of the suspect along with another black male,” they added.

Anyone who has information about this case or who is able to identify either of the men in the store surveillance photos police shared is being asked to submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch or contact Detective Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.