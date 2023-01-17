Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.

Police said the sedan was most likely a 2013-2020 Ford Fusion and that “it is possible that Ludman is with an unknown male subject she met online.” They also shared a photo of a similar-looking vehicle in their post.

Anyone with information about Ludman and/or the man she was reportedly talking with via social media is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department immediately at 215-328-8523 or to respond with a tip through CrimeWatch.