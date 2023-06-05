Thanks to Supporters, Library’s Book Sale Was a Success: Letter

It took a community of volunteers and business donors to help make the Hellertown Area Library’s June 3 book sale a success.

Dear friends of the Hellertown Area Library,

It takes a community to do a fundraiser, and we saw the reality of this in the book sale held during the Community Yard Sale at the Hellertown Area Library Saturday. It took a community to make this happen. The community of Heintzelman’s for the tents and the trucks provided by (David) Heintzelman, Alan Kunsman Roofing, Brader Lawn Service, Green Shadow Tree Service, and the Kramer and O’Donnell families’ vans. We thank the Hecker family for gathering strawberry boxes from the Giant store, and library staff for making the signs and for their tireless work. We couldn’t have done it without all of the volunteers who worked on the event. Thank you, Saucon Source, for promoting this event.

The big thank you goes to Jo-Ellen Thomson of Lower Saucon Township. The book sale was her idea and she worked tirelessly on it for months, every week bringing books down from the library to the Bloss barn. She recruited wonderful helpers to work in the barn three days a week–sorting, sorting and sorting. We could not have done this without her. And the amazing thing is that all of her helpers were from Lower Saucon Township!

Yes, it took a community… And we saw the community work together.

Thank you for the generous support for the library from the Hellertown and Lower Saucon residents who donated books.

Very gratefully,

Hellertown Area Library Development Committee and Friends of the Hellertown Area Library

