Stock Up on Summer Reading at Hellertown Library Book Sale

With summer vacation season around the corner, the Hellertown Area Library’s used book sale on Saturday, June 3 will be a great opportunity to stock up on bargain-priced beach reads and more.

More than 2,000 books will be categorized and available for purchase during the sale, which will begin with a preview hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Admission for this ‘early bird’ portion of the sale is $10.

The book sale will open free of charge at 9 a.m. and continue til 2 p.m. From 12 to 1 p.m., customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $10, and from 1 to 2 p.m. there will be a double bag sale.

Children’s books will be located in a separate Children’s Tent Area at the book sale, which is being held at the same time that the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale will be taking place.

The Hellertown Area Library’s development committee is in charge of the event, and volunteers have been hard at work acquiring and organizing donations, committee member Ken Bloss said.

The library is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa. More information is available at HellertownLibrary.org.