Charity Community Family

Stock Up on Summer Reading at Hellertown Library Book Sale

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Reading Book Sale

With summer vacation season around the corner, the Hellertown Area Library’s used book sale on Saturday, June 3 will be a great opportunity to stock up on bargain-priced beach reads and more.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
Hellertown Library

The Hellertown Area Library is located at 409 Constitution Avenue in Hellertown, Pa. (FILE PHOTO)

With summer vacation season around the corner, the Hellertown Area Library’s used book sale on Saturday, June 3 will be a great opportunity to stock up on bargain-priced beach reads and more.

More than 2,000 books will be categorized and available for purchase during the sale, which will begin with a preview hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Admission for this ‘early bird’ portion of the sale is $10.

The book sale will open free of charge at 9 a.m. and continue til 2 p.m. From 12 to 1 p.m., customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $10, and from 1 to 2 p.m. there will be a double bag sale.

Children’s books will be located in a separate Children’s Tent Area at the book sale, which is being held at the same time that the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale will be taking place.

The Hellertown Area Library’s development committee is in charge of the event, and volunteers have been hard at work acquiring and organizing donations, committee member Ken Bloss said.

The library is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa. More information is available at HellertownLibrary.org.

Reading Book Sale

If you’re worried about having enough summer reading material, the used book sale the Hellertown Area Library will host Saturday, June 3 will be an opportunity to stock up. The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library.

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment