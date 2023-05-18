Would-Be Burglars Ran Off When Resident Screamed, Police Say

An attempt to break into a home in Lower Saucon Township failed was foiled by someone inside the home who screamed during the incident, township police said Thursday.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An attempt to break into a home in Lower Saucon Township failed was foiled by someone inside the home who screamed during the incident, township police said Thursday.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the attempted burglary happened in the 2800 block of Macarro Way around 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

“A resident at the address reported that five males dressed in black with their faces covered and wearing gloves smashed a rear sliding glass door,” police said, adding that the men “ran off when the resident saw them and screamed.”

Police shared a photo of the vehicle in which the suspects allegedly fled the development, which they said was observed heading towards Drifting Drive.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary is being asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

There have been a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Lower Saucon Township in recent months, all of which remain under investigation. In many cases the method of entry has been via a smashed rear window or door, police have said.

The most recent burglary prior to Tuesday’s attempted break-in occurred earlier this month on Wyndham Terrace, which is on the opposite side of the township from Macarro Way.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department recently expanded its ranks to include three additional full-time officers–with another yet to be hired–partly in response to what officials have said is an increase in crime in the area.