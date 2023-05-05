Police Investigating Another Burglary in Lower Saucon

Lower Saucon Township Police said Friday they are investigating a residential burglary, and while they didn’t say if it may be connected with other recent burglaries in the township, the location where it occurred and the means by which the burglar or burglars obtained entry to the home bear some similarities to details authorities have shared about the other crimes.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

In a post on Crimewatch, police said the most recent burglary happened Thursday around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wyndham Terrace. Most of the burglaries have occurred in neighborhoods in the western part of the township, which is where Wyndham Terrace is located.

Police also said that entry to the home was made by “smashing a second floor rear door.” Other homes have been entered in a similar fashion, with individuals smashing a rear door or window.

According to police, as of Friday afternoon it was unknown if anything was stolen from the home.

Residents were reminded to immediately report any suspicious activity they observe to police. Anyone with surveillance footage or information about the Wyndham Terrace burglary is asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

In the past year, police have investigated burglaries or suspicious activity that may be related to other break-ins on Whitacre Drive (January 2023), Red Hawk Way (January 2023), O’Briens Court (December 2022), Pleasant View Road (December 2022), Wildberry Road (November 2022), Hawthorne Road (November 2022) and Woodfield Drive (October 2022).

Police said late last year that at least some of the burglaries in Lower Saucon may also be connected to recent burglaries in nearby communities including Upper Saucon Township.

Police have previously advised residents to keep all available alarm systems activated and to make sure surveillance camera systems on video doorbells and other devices are operational.

Additionally, it is recommended that residents who are planning to be away from home for any extended period of time alert police to that fact before they leave.

The phone number for the Lower Saucon Township Police Department is 610-317-6110. Suspicious activity can also be reported by calling Northampton County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 610-759-2200.

Partly due to the uptick in crime, Lower Saucon Township Council recently approved funding for four additional full-time police officers to be hired. Three new officers were sworn in in March.