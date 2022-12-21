Lower Saucon Township Police Investigating Dec. 16 Burglary

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police said Wednesday that they are investigating another burglary; at least the sixth to occur in the township within the last couple of months.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the latest burglary occurred Dec. 16 between 2:15 and 10:31 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Pleasant View Road.

In order to facilitate entry into the home, glass on a rear door was smashed, police said.

Police did not say if they think Friday’s burglary may be linked to the other recent break-ins on O’Brien’s Court, Hawthorne Road, Eagle Lane and Woodfield Drive, but in most if not all of those burglaries, access to the homes was made in a similar manner.

Police also did not disclose what items–if any–were taken from the residence.

Earlier this month, Lower Saucon Police said they believe the burglaries in the township could be linked with break-ins in nearby municipalities, including neighboring Upper Saucon Township. Last month they said a suspicious incident on Wildberry Road in which unidentified individuals were seen lurking near a home could also be linked to the burglaries.

Police Chief Tom Barndt also released a letter to residents, in which he urged vigilance and shared several tips to help homeowners in the community protect their properties.

Police continue to urge residents to immediately report anything suspicious to them by calling 911 or the Northampton County non-emergency dispatch center at 610-759-2200.

Anyone with information or who may have observed anything suspicious on the day of the Pleasant View Road burglary is asked to submit a tip via Crimewatch or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at emarth@lowersaucontownship.org or 610-625-8722.