Lower Saucon Police Seek Men Wanted on Active Arrest Warrants

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Friday on their Crimewatch site that the department is seeking information about two individuals with active arrest warrants for crimes allegedly committed in the township.

Police said 24-year-old Leovani Joshua Garcia is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for forgery; counterfeit, altered or incomplete access device; and criminal attempt-theft by deception.

According to the department’s Crimewatch post, the charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred at Fulton Bank on Rt. 378.

Garcia, of East Stroudsburg, is described by police as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline or call 610-759-2200.

Police also announced that they are seeking Dashawn Prince Fleurimond, 21, on a felony warrant for access device fraud and identity theft related to an alleged incident at the ATT store on Leithsville Road.

Fleurimond, of Trexlertown, is described by police as Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline or call 610-759-2200.

The warrants for both men were issued through Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township. Garcia’s warrant was issued April 20, according to police and court records, while Fleurimond’s warrant was issued May 3.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Lower Saucon Township Police and Northampton County court records.