Constance E. Leferovich, 72, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Constance E. Leferovich (1951 – 2023)

Constance E. Leferovich, 72, of Upper Saucon Township, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of Mark A. Leferovich. Constance was born in Allentown on March 26, 1951 to the late Paul Thomas Bieber and Eleanor (Keiser) Bieber. She was a waitress at the Patio and Oasis at the former Hess’s, Allentown, for 25 years until retiring. She had also worked at Phoebe Home.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 46 years; siblings: Keith of Allentown, Michele Bieber of Tamaqua, Sherri Missimer of Allentown.

SERVICE

Services are to be announced. There will be no calling hours. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.