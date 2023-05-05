Comcast’s Xfinity 10G Network Coming to Coopersburg

Residents of Coopersburg borough will soon have another option when it comes to high-speed internet service.

Comcast announced Wednesday that it is expanding its Xfinity 10G Network to more than 1,200 homes and businesses in the Lehigh County borough, which is home to approximately 2,500 people.

The company said that once work is completed, borough residents and business owners will have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including Xfinity residential broadband speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second and Comcast Business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

In a news release, Comcast said the work to expand its Xfinity 10G Network is already under way, and that it expects the work to be completed “around May 2023.”

Prospective new customers can expect to receive a mailer from Comcast roughly 30 days before service is available in their neighborhood, the company said.

“We are proud to make this investment in Lehigh County,” said Dan Bonelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Freedom Region, in the release. “Bringing high-speed and reliable Internet access to Coopersburg, and extending our services in Lehigh County, will help ensure that more residents and businesses have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives.”

Coopersburg residents and business owners can visit Xfinity.com, call 1-800-XFINITY or visit the Xfinity Store on Rt. 309 in Quakertown to see if they are eligible for service. Xfinity Store experts there will assist with product demonstrations, answer questions new customers may have and help local businesses schedule an informational meeting a Comcast Business salesperson, it also said.

Although the news release didn’t say where Comcast plans to expand its high-speed network next, it noted that over the last few years, the company has “invested $2.4 billion in the state of Pennsylvania to improve and expand its network and continue delivering reliable, secure, and fast connectivity to its customers.”

“Comcast’s expansion in Lehigh County is the company’s latest investment in eastern Pennsylvania,” it said. “In Berks County, the company is continuing work on its network expansions in Amity, Exeter and St. Lawrence, and has completed expansions in Chester County’s Elverson and Honey Brook Borough–in addition to numerous other projects in the works across the Commonwealth.”

Coopersburg is home to several new businesses, including a coffeehouse/sweet shop and an indoor playspace for children ages 1-5, both of which have opened their doors in recent weeks.