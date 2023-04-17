Indoor Playspace for Kids Aged 1-5 Opens in Coopersburg

Coopersburg is now home to an indoor playspace for kids aged 1 to 5. Move ‘n Play, which opened Monday, is the brainchild of mom and trained dance educator Lindsay Murray.

A Quakertown native and DeSales graduate, Murray has taught dance to children in schools, camps and studios for more than 15 years.

Her new business isn’t a dance studio or a daycare, however. Instead, it grew out of a class she started teaching at her brother’s Allentown Crossfit gym shortly before the Covid pandemic began.

“Tiny Moves” quickly became popular with parents and their little ones, in part because walk-ins were welcome and “it was very casual,” she explained.

Murray eventually needed more space and moved her classes to the VFW building in Southern Lehigh Living Memorial Park in Coopersburg, where their popularity continued to grow.

The number of families who embraced the classes led to Murray to realize an indoor playspace that doesn’t require a major commitment from families was something needed in the community.

That led to her decision to open Move ‘n Play in a building that previously housed The Refinery Fitness, which she said recently expanded into a different building in Coopersburg.

“It’s like a big playdate where you don’t have to clean up after it,” said Murray of her concept for Move ‘n Play, whose motto is “Little Playspace. Big Community.”

Murray said the need for a play-filled community for families is also related to the pandemic, which put a halt to traditional socializing and the early childhood development that goes with it.

She said kids who are in the 1 to 5 age range can be considered “Covid babies,” as they were born just before or during the pandemic and may have missed out on play experiences older kids had.

The opportunities Move ‘n Play now offers them to form friendships with other preschool-aged kids is a benefit for families, some of whom have been traveling from as far away as Bangor and Pennsburg to attend Murray’s three-times-weekly classes in Coopersburg. Many, she said, have cited the fact that there’s nothing like the play classes where they live as their motivation.

Move ‘n Play offers families several different admission options. A single drop-in ticket good for two hours of open play is $15; a 10-play pass valid for 3 months is $100; and a monthly membership is $75 (prices are for one child only). Additional information about membership options for multi-child households as well as member perks may be found on the Move ‘n Play site.

Open Play sessions are held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with plans to offer weekend open play sessions based upon the availability of the 3,000 square foot playspace. Murray offers several different birthday party packages for families who want to reserve it for that purpose on weekends, with more information available online.

Parents, guardians or caregivers must be present while their child is at Move ‘n Play and there are a few other requirements in place to help keep everyone safe. For example, food is not allowed on the playspace floor, but coffee (in a cup with a lid) and water are permitted. In fact, the business has a coffee corner set up for parents who want to enjoy a cup while watching their children play.

Due to the prevalence of allergies, Move ‘n Play is also a nut-free facility.

And of course, if someone is exhibiting symptoms of illness, they are asked to stay home.

The maximum capacity for Move ‘n Play is 21 kids, but even if it’s at full capacity there is plenty of room in the playspace for everyone to interact safely, Murray said.

In addition to a swing and a climbing wall there are tunnels to climb through, play cars to drive and lots of activity stations that will engage young minds. For example, there is a pint-size play veterinary clinic for the child who loves taking care of animals.

“Every time I meet somebody that has older kids like me, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I had something like this when my kids were small,'” said Murray, whose children attend Saucon Valley.

She said she plans to expand the offerings at Move ‘n Play in the future, as she develops a deeper understanding of her clientele’s needs. Something she said parents have already requested is a sensory-friendly hour for children on the autism spectrum. The building also has a back room that can serve as a quiet area for kids who want to concentrate on a craft or activity, for example.

Murray said that storytimes could also be added, along with something like a family dance party on Friday nights.

As it stands, Move ‘n Play will be hosting four different classes–Kidding Around Yoga, Music Moves, Muscle Moves and Creative Motion–all of which will have six-week sessions.

The website for the business is set up for online reservations/purchases and also features the waiver that families must sign before attending open play or another activity at Move ‘n Play.

“I hope it’s going to keep growing,” said Murray of the community that formed through her classes, now that Move ‘n Play is officially open.

Move ‘n Play is located at 551 E. Station Avenue in Coopersburg, just off Main Street on the edge of the borough’s downtown business district. That district is growing, with another new business–coffeehouse and sweet shop Jaquelyn’s on Main–set to open nearby this weekend.

For updates, follow Move ‘n Play on Instagram and Facebook.