Pauline G. Fogel, 79, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc.)

Pauline G. Fogel (1944 – 2023)

Pauline G. Fogel, 79, of Allentown, died Thursday, May 4, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the companion of Carl Konold of Allentown, and was the wife of the late Walter R. Fogel Sr. Pauline was born in Upper Saucon Township on March 13, 1944 to the late Charles E. and Augusta M. (Webster) Arnold. She worked as a trimmer at a garment factory in Coopersburg. She was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen. Pauline enjoyed puzzles.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her companion Carl, she is survived by a brother: Warren H. (Carieann) Arnold of Rome. Pauline was predeceased by her children: Priscilla J. & Walter R. Jr.; and nine siblings.

SERVICES

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Bingen Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 3221 Bingen Road (Rear), Bethlehem, Pa. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, Hellertown, immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.