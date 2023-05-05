Who’s Going to Be at This Year’s Saucon Valley Farmers Market?

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market will begin its 18th season this Sunday, May 7, and in addition to dozens of returning vendors the popular Sunday market is preparing to welcome new friends.

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market will begin its 18th season this Sunday, May 7, and in addition to dozens of returning vendors the popular Sunday market is preparing to welcome new friends.

NEW VENDORS

The A-Frame Apiary (Honey, bee/honey products, native flowers)

Bon Petit Marche (Garden and locally-sourced jams, infused honey, infused simple syrups, coffee syrups & cocktail infusion kits)

Boulder Creek Farms (Microgreens)

Cutco Knives (Cutco knife sharpening)

Dragonfly Hill Farm and Kitchen (Garlic, garlic products)

Estelle’s Catering (Ready-to-eat breakfast and lunch items)

Fork’d Handmade Pierogies (Handmade gourmet pierogies)

Kevin’s Crazy Kitchen Pickles at the Hipster Farm (Gourmet artisan pickles)

Let’s Taco Bout It! (Authentic Mexican cuisine including tacos, deep fried corn dough quesadillas, rice and beans, various salsas)

Pup Flushers (Flushable, biodegradable, compostable, plastic-free doggie bags)

Red Cat Farm (Whole wheat flour, white flour, rye flour, wheatberries, ryeberries, oat groats, pancake mix, rolled oats, granola, herb and vegetable starter plants)

RETURNING VENDORS

Alice’s Natural Nibbles (All-natural dehydrated protein treats for dogs)

Apple Ridge Farm (Breads, dips, condiments, produce, pork, poultry products, eggs)

Bada Bing Bada Boom Bakery (Baked goods and prepared foods)

Bam’s Carrot Cake (Carrot cake in 8 oz. jars)

Bechdolt Orchards (Peaches, apples, plums, cherries, pears, apricots, assorted vegetables, honey, homemade butters/sauces, apple cider)

Blendlife (Smoothies, smoothie bowls, grilled panini sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and assorted fresh, healthy, to-go items)

Breadfermented (Sourdough bread and pastries)

Crazy Joe’s PB (Peanut butters, almond butter, salsa by Easton Salsa, hummus, chips)

Doctor’s Orders (Sprouting seeds and supplies)

Epic Acre Farm (Greens, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, cabbage, garlic, kale, turnips, radishes, kohlrabi, carrots, head lettuce, zucchini, winter squash, beans, radicchio, hot sauce, tomato sauce)

FD Market (Lotion bars, candles, dish brushes, dish soap, laundry detergent, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, totes, room sprays)

Flint Hill Farm (Dairy products including raw milk, goat’s and cow’s milk cheeses, yogurt, yogurt smoothies, cheese crackers)

Green Star Farm (Eggs, honey, seasonal decor, produce, jewelry)

Macungie Mountain Herb Farm (Fresh lemonade, herbal teas, honey, fresh salsa, elderberry syrup, Buddha bowls, breakfast burritos, avocado toasts, tacos, frozen soups, GF/DF baked goods)

Mad Catter Coffee (Cold brew, espresso beverages, iced teas, hot tea, bagged coffee beans)

Mainly Mushrooms (Wild-foraged and exotic mushrooms, ramps, fiddleheads, sea asparagus)

Marie’s Soap (Handmade soap and skin care products)

Moon Gate Farms (Seasonal vegetables including kale, lettuce, peppers, eggplant and beets as well as cut flowers, potted flowers, dried flowers, jewelry, succulents, pumpkin succulents)

Nort Port (Gourmet pre-packaged cheese balls)

Popcorn Pit (Kettle corn, popcorn, assorted drinks)

Ridge Valley Farm (Maple syrup and other maple-based products)

Rockstar Dog Bakery (Homemade dog treats, dog toys)

Rolling Pin Pastries (Scratch-made, homestyle baked goods)

Thaler Farms (Beef, pumpkins and more)

Tomblers Bakery (Pasties, pierogies, seasonal fruit pies, cookies, shortbread, Welsh tea cakes, par-baked pizza crust, dragon bread, seasonal items such as apple dumplings)

Untamed Ferments (Kombucha)

Wedzonka (Smoked meat, smoked fish, cheese, grilled & frozen pierogies, hot dogs, sweet rolls, sauerkraut, blood sausage, sandwiches with grilled kielbasa and sauerkraut, pork pate)

Visitors should note that not all SVFM vendors are at the market the entire season, and some products are only available for a limited time. One of the market’s goals is to help improve food literacy by encouraging patrons to buy food that is fresh and in-season whenever possible.

The market is supported by generous local sponsors, which this year include Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. (Gold), Frey’s Better Foods (Gold), Raceway Chevrolet (Silver), Saucon Source LLC (Silver), Bradford D. Wagner Attorney at Law (Bronze) and Ben Chunko, Liberty Wealth Management (Bronze). In-kind supporters of the market include Lost River Caverns, Saucon Valley Sporting Goods, the Hellertown American Legion, Christ Lutheran Hellertown, Braveheart Highland Pub and the Hellertown Area Library.

The Saucon Valley Farmers Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, from the first Sunday in May through the third Sunday in November. The market’s address is the same as the library’s: 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa. Parking is available in the library lot and along Constitution Avenue. Seating is available at picnic tables and a port-a-potty is available on site.

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome at the market, which hosts live music by a different local performer each week. The market also hosts special events throughout the season, including its monthly Art in the Park, which features local artisans and craftspeople selling their wares. Art in the Park is held the fourth Sunday of each month.

To receive updates, follow the Saucon Valley Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram. Visit SVFMPA.com for more information about the vendors, becoming a vendor/artisan or volunteering.