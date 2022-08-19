Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week: Untamed Ferments

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kombucha has become a popular beverage in recent years, but besides the fact that it’s prized for its digestive and other believed health benefits, what’s so special about it?

If you’ve ever asked yourself that, you should plan to visit Untamed Ferments during your next trip to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown.

New to this year’s market, the Saylorsburg-based vendor sells a variety of flavorful, naturally-fermented kombuchas that have been winning rave reviews from customers.

Many of the flavors brewed by Untamed Ferments–flavors like Take a Break Blue, Root Beer, Carrot Cake and Floral Fusion, which is made with hibiscus and rose petals–are unlike anything you will find in the natural foods aisle at your local grocery store.

For one thing–like most locally-fermented kombucha–you can purchase it in a growler, which can be conveniently refilled at the Untamed Ferments market stand each week.

If you’re in the mood for something besides kombucha, Untamed Ferments also produces and sells switchel and kvass, an Eastern European beverage made by fermenting bread.

Samples are always available if you’ve never tried kombucha before–or if you simply want to try a new flavor before you purchase some.

You’ll find the Untamed Ferments booth right next to one that is operated by the folks from Apple Ridge Farm; the family-owned, Poconos farm where Untamed was born.

You can learn more about both businesses and what goes into the natural foods they ferment and grow at UntamedFerments.com and AppleRidge.net, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. There’s even an Untamed Ferments e-mail list you can subscribe to.

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS SUNDAY

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the market’s live music will be performed by Arianne Rox.

Yoga Therapy of the Lehigh Valley and Lehigh Valley Osteopathy for Everybody LLC will lead a free family yoga class at 11 a.m. directly across from the market in Dimmick Park.

Cornerstone Fitness will be at the market’s community booth.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Sunday, Nov. 20 (regular season).

The SVFM is held next to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. PA 18055. Free parking is available at the library and on Constitution Ave.

