Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction.

The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.

An update posted on the Friends of the Delaware Canal website says the closure began July 30 and extends more than a mile northward from the Narrowsville lock to the Island Road bridge near Traugers Farm Market.

The post indicates that the closure is until further notice.

“The purpose of this closure is for public safety,” it said. “Trail users should turn around at the closure and NOT attempt to get by it.”

A work truck has been parked along the trail near the Narrowsville lock and workers could be seen laboring below the trail, near the Delaware River’s west bank, on Thursday.

The D&L Trail extends more than 140 miles along the historic Delaware and Lehigh canals in eastern Pennsylvania, where it provides opportunities for hiking, jogging, cycling, bird-watching and other leisure activities.

If fully open, the trail would connect the Philadelphia area (at Bristol, Bucks County) to the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton area (at Mountain Top, Luzerne County) in the Appalachians.

Sections of the D&L Trail have been damaged by flash flooding and other weather-related events in recent years, with some sections still closed due to damage.

The closest trailhead to the closed section is about a mile south at Ringing Rocks County Park, however just south of there the bridge that carries the trail over High Falls Creek is out, a user on the TrailLink website commented earlier this month.