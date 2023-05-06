2023 Saucon Valley High School Prom (PHOTOS)

Saucon Source captured photos of the teens looking their best as they headed into the Homewood Suites hotel in Center Valley Friday to enjoy a fun evening with friends.

Although there were a few showers in the area, the weather for Friday’s Saucon Valley High School Prom was markedly improved from what it’s been like recently.

Students arriving at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Center Valley didn’t have to dodge many raindrops, so there was no problem keeping outfits and hairstyles looking sharp.

Saucon Source captured these photos of the teens looking their best as they headed into the hotel to enjoy a fun evening with friends.

Photos by Chris Christian