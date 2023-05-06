Community Family Schools

2023 Saucon Valley High School Prom (PHOTOS)

1 hour ago
by Josh Popichak
Saucon Prom

Saucon Source captured photos of the teens looking their best as they headed into the Homewood Suites hotel in Center Valley Friday to enjoy a fun evening with friends.

Although there were a few showers in the area, the weather for Friday’s Saucon Valley High School Prom was markedly improved from what it’s been like recently.

Students arriving at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Center Valley didn’t have to dodge many raindrops, so there was no problem keeping outfits and hairstyles looking sharp.

Saucon Source captured these photos of the teens looking their best as they headed into the hotel to enjoy a fun evening with friends.

Photos by Chris Christian

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

