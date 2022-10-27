Apple Ridge Farm: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Located in Saylorsburg, Apple Ridge Farm has been a family farm for approximately 150 years, and has been owned by the Bruno family for roughly the last half-century.

Owned by Brian Bruno, Apple Ridge is operated “by a group of hard-working people who are dedicated to producing the best food possible in the most sustainable way possible,” according to the Apple Ridge Farm website’s About Us page.

That work ethic is borne out of a mission “to produce healthy, nutrient-dense food in a sustainable manner,” the site explains. “We produce food with a purpose and we feel as good about producing it as our customers feel about eating it.”

Apple Ridge Farm offers a unique variety of farm-fresh products at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, including breads, pretzels, granola and other baked goods, pork sausage, chicken, eggs, produce and prepared foods such as salad dressing and mustard.

Many Apple Ridge Farm products can also be conveniently ordered on their website.

Untamed Ferments, which is also a SVFM vendor, is part of the Apple Ridge Farm family.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

Sunday’s music will be provided by S.R.G. Hopefully their lineup will include “Monster Mash,” because Sunday is Halloween at the Market! Dress up in costume and trick-or-treat at SVFM vendor booths while you shop. And don’t forget Fido’s costume. Market volunteers will be snapping photos of furry guests during the Halloween Mutt Strut and sharing them on their social media channels. A caricature artist will be present to create one-of-a-kind portraits of pets, kids and others in or out of costume and dogs will also enjoy the Neverland Agility Course, which will be set up adjacent to the vendor area.

Visitors can also get a jumpstart on holiday shopping browsing for gifts, jewelry and more with Artists in the Park; local crafters and artisans selling their wares at the market.

Follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park, next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

To learn more about the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s current vendors, check out our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Doctor’s Orders, Flint Hill Farm, Rolling Pin Pastries, Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Peanut Butter ‘N More, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.

Also, stop by the information booth to learn more about how to get involved as a volunteer. Giving back as a market volunteer is fun, rewarding and volunteers are needed for the market’s 2023 season!

Visit SVFMPa.com for more information and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.