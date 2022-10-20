Peanut Butter ‘N More: SV Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Sometimes life can make you a little crazy. That’s when many people reach for comfort foods like peanut butter. And nobody is crazier about peanut butter than Joe Conicelli.

Conicelli is the owner of Peanut Butter ‘N More, aka Crazy Joe’s Peanut Butter, and is a well-known veteran of both the Saucon Valley and other farmers’ markets in the area.

Known for offering more than 20 flavors of freshly-made peanut butter at his stall, Conicelli’s friendly, outgoing demeanor means it can be difficult to walk by without at least tasting a sample. And that’s how folks get hooked. Baked goods–such as kiffles from Stehly’s in Nazareth–can also regularly be found at the Peanut Butter ‘N More booth.

For people as passionate about peanut butter as he is, Conicelli also offers a “Buy 10, Get 1 Free” loyalty card that never expires as a way of thanking his many loyal customers.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

Sunday’s live music will be provided by Golden Twine and Hellertown Historical Society volunteers will share information about their organization at the community booth.

Shop for unique gifts, home decor, jewelry, accessories and more at Art in the Park–the last of the 2022 season–featuring local crafters and artisans selling their wares.

Also, mark your calendars for Halloween at the Market on Oct. 30. Highlights will include Vendor Trick-or-Treat, a caricature artist and a mutt strut with dogs in costume!

Shoppers are advised that the market will break down EARLY at noon Sunday due to its location along the Hellertown Halloween Parade route.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park, next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

