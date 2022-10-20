Everything ‘Apple’ Celebrated at LST Historical Society Festival

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Fans of the apple and all things fall enjoyed beautiful autumn weather at the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s Apple Festival at the Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse Saturday.

Built in 1880, the historic one-room school on Countryside Lane was open for tours during the event, which also featured live music by the band Rhythm Road, an apple-themed baked goods sale, cake walks, an appearance by Johnny Appleseed, a story hour, face-painting, a quilting demonstration, apple-tasting, a dessert contest and more.

For more information about the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society and the school, visit the society’s website.

Photos by Chris Christian