Wedzonka: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you’re looking for a delicious taste of Poland, you need look no further than an unassuming booth at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown.

Wedzonka LLC is the business name selected by Barbara and Robert Stanczak, the husband-and-wife team who lovingly curate a weekly menu for the booth.

That menu that includes well-known Polish favorites like pierogies and kielbasa along with a large variety of smoked meats, cheeses, sauerkraut, sauces, jams, soups and fresh baked goods, including poppyseed and blueberry rolls. They even offer smoked salmon.

A detailed list of all the products Kunkletown-based Wedzonka sells can be found on their website, PoconoWedzonka.com, and the owners are always happy to introduce new customers to the Old Country foods they find so much joy in sharing.

“We take pride in our cooking and make it with love,” the site notes. “We offer a full array of specialties made by hand in the traditional way according to proven Polish recipes from our parents and grandparents.”

In addition to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, in-season you can also find Wedzonka at the Bethlehem Farmers’ Market at Lehigh University, the Hawley Farmers’ Market in Wayne County and the Dansbury Farmers Market in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

Year-round, orders can be placed by emailing barbara0217@gmail.com or calling (347) 546-0213. Wedzonka’s weekday hours of operation are Monday from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Sunday, which is the final Sunday of the market’s 2022 season, the featured musical guest will be Arianne Rox. NOTE: The next two Sundays–Nov. 27 and Dec. 4–a handful of vendors will be set up near the sidewalk next to the Hellertown Area Library from 10 a.m. to noon for customers to purchase food and other items before the holidays.

Local crafters and artisans may be vending as part of Artists in the Park, and the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library will be in the Community Booth.

ABOUT THE MARKET

The market is open rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, from early May through late November. Parking is available along Constitution Avenue. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

Stop by the information booth to purchase market merch and learn more about how to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer. Giving back as a market volunteer is both fun and rewarding, and sponsors and volunteers are needed for the 2023 season!

Visit SVFMPa.com for more information and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates throughout the year.

Other current Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market vendors include Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Doctor’s Orders, Flint Hill Farm, Rolling Pin Pastries, Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Peanut Butter ‘N More, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Vegan Trays, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Apple Ridge Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.