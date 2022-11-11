Vegan Trays: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

With many Americans eating more plant-based food, the popularity of vegan cuisine is on the rise, and thus it should come as no surprise that a popular vendor at Hellertown’s weekly Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market specializes in it.

Based in Allentown, Vegan Trays is a prepared food business specializing in vegan versions of traditional favorites such as mac and cheese and stuffed shells.

The Vegan Trays website notes that the business was inspired to develop its offerings by some vegan replacement foods that fail to replicate the flavor and texture of the classics; and by the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, which provided the owner with time to develop and fine-tune his recipes.

Also on the menu are vegan versions of mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheese, along with Artisanal Baked Ziti (also available gluten-free) and Vegan Crab Stuffed Mushrooms. Some of the menu items are available frozen in full trays, meaning there’s enough to feed a family, while other items are sold in sizes that contain 1 to 2 servings.

Customers can pre-order food via the website and pick it up at the farmers’ market, which is open this Sunday and Sunday, Nov. 20 before closing for the season. (Note: Some vendors will continue to set up next to the Hellertown Area Library on Sunday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 4. More information is available from participating vendors.)

In addition to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, Vegan Trays food is also available at The Mercantile in Doylestown, and the business also offers catering. For more information, visit VeganTrays.com, follow Vegan Trays on Facebook or email service@vegantrays.com.

This Sunday, the featured musical guest will be Golden Twine.

Select local crafters and artisans will also be vending as part of Artists in the Park.

About the Market

The market is open rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. Parking is available along Constitution Avenue. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

Stop by the information booth to purchase market merch and learn more about how to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer. Giving back as a market volunteer is both fun and rewarding, and sponsors and volunteers are needed for the 2023 season!

Visit SVFMPa.com for more information and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates throughout the year.

Other current Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market vendors include Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Doctor’s Orders, Flint Hill Farm, Rolling Pin Pastries, Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Peanut Butter ‘N More, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Apple Ridge Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.