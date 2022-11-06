Help Support Hellertown Area Library With Pierogi Purchase

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Supporting the Hellertown Area Library just got a whole lot tastier.

The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library (FOTHAL) are currently sponsoring a pierogi fundraiser that will help pay for capital projects such as new brickwork and landscaping.

The frozen pierogies the Friends are selling by the dozen are by Bethlehem-based Bayou Boys Pierogies and are available in the following flavors: Potato & Cheese ($10), Buffalo Chicken ($12), Jalapeno Popper ($12) and Loaded Potato ($12).

FOTHAL president Larry O’Donnell said in a recent email that last month the pierogies were sold at the group’s Hellertown Halloween Parade snack stand, where they were a big hit and helped the group raise over $700.

“Anyone that tried these tasty potato pockets at our snack stand absolutely raved about them, and I can confirm that they are delicious,” he wrote.

Gift cards to Wiz Kidz and The Bayou restaurants are also available and benefit the library when bought online via the fundraiser site HellertownLibraryFundraiser.com.

Orders can be placed online through Nov. 21 for pickup at the library on Monday, Dec. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. (Alternative pickup arrangements may be made if necessary.)

Not a pierogie fan? O’Donnell said that another way area residents and bibliophiles can help support the Hellertown Area Library is by becoming a FOTHAL member.

Membership benefits include a Friends of the Library T-Shirt upon joining, $20 worth of annual credit toward payment of any HAL late fees, access to library vendors and discounted new book orders, and discounts at select library events and fundraisers.

Members in good standing are eligible to join the Friends leadership team and run for organizational office. In his email, O’Donnell noted that FOTHAL’s 2023 elections remain open.

An annual FOTHAL membership is $60. A monthly membership is $5. Memberships can be purchased via Paypal.

According to their mission statement, “the general well-being and financial stability of the Hellertown Area Library are the core of the Friends organizational aims and goals.”

More information about the Friends may be found online at HellertownLibrary.org.