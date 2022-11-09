Planned Saucon Creek YMCA Branch to Be Discussed at Forum

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Greater Valley YMCA

The development of the Saucon Valley area’s first YMCA branch will be the subject of an upcoming community forum at Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley.

The Greater Valley YMCA’s Saucon Creek YMCA project will be the focus of the forum, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

The YMCA is expected to be built nearby on Preston Lane, on land adjacent to the Southern Lehigh Public Library and near Upper Saucon Township Community Park and DeSales University. It’s also expected to have a big impact on nearby communities.

According to a news release about the forum, among the subjects that will be discussed relative to what the Saucon Creek YMCA will provide community members are job creation, affordable child care, youth and teen programming, the Y’s health and wellness center, a community center that will be available to schools and organizations, the Y’s aquatics center, senior programs, activities for physical and mental wellness, and “collaborative partnerships and programs which address social issues.”

The news release indicated that information about “major collaborative partners” will also be shared with attendees, who will hear the results of a year-long project feasibility study.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions during an open mic Q&A, and to meet the volunteers and YMCA staff who are spearheading the project’s development.

Residents of both Lower Saucon Township and Upper Saucon Township are being encouraged to attend in order to learn more about the project and to provide their feedback, the news release indicated.