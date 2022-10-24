Hellertown Halloween Parade Brings Fall Fun to Borough (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 14 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

After Mother Nature teased anxious parade planners with a threat of showers Sunday afternoon, the weather cooperated for the Hellertown Halloween Parade and thousands of residents were able to enjoy a fun-filled fall afternoon watching the annual spectacle.

And this year the fun didn’t stop when the parade ended. It continued in the borough’s Dimmick Park, where a community event in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the borough’s incorporation and the Dewey Fire Co.’s upcoming 125th anniversary was held.

A highlight of the community celebration–which included live music and food trucks–was a charity “haircut” Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman volunteered to receive in order to help raise funds for a local girl who is currently battling cancer.

Heintzelman, who also chairs the volunteer committee that organizes the parade, thanked the community for its support on the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page Monday.

“We certainly do love our parades,” he noted.

The page was also where this year’s winners in four different categories were announced.

2022 Hellertown Halloween Parade Prize Winners

Best Appearing Float

1st Place – En Avant School of Dance

2nd Place – Richard Hanner

3rd Place – Bethlehem Carriage Company

Best Appearing Individual

1st Place – Keith Easley, Out for a Sunday Drive

2nd Place – Drumming with Dan Andree

3rd Place – Kevin Urban Homemade Fire Truck

Best Appearing Group

1st Place – Valley Preferred Funding

2nd Place – Saucon Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading

3rd Place – You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Casey Anderson

Judge’s Choice – Theme Choice (“Cherishing Our Past, Embracing the Future”)

1st Place – Honest Imprint, Erica Shorb

Runner Up – Mike Maguire

Many local bands, fire companies, police departments, businesses, organizations and individuals marched in this year’s parade, which included six divisions sponsored by local businesses. A final list of all the contributors who helped make the 2022 parade possible was also shared on the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page on Monday.

Photos by Chris Christian

Community Event in Dimmick Park

The 2022 Hellertown Halloween Parade