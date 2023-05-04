Taco Bell Proposed for Property in South Bethlehem

Although Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast food chains in America, there aren’t any locations in or near Hellertown. Consequently, many Saucon Valley residents have to run further “to the border” to get their fill of taquitos, quesadillas and other Mexican items on the restaurant’s menu. That could change, however, if plans to build a Taco Bell in South Bethlehem are approved.

Although Taco Bell is one of the most popular fast food chains in America, there aren’t any locations in or near Hellertown. Consequently, many Saucon Valley residents have to run further to reach “the border” and get their fill of the food items on the Mexican restaurant’s menu. That could change, however, if plans to build a Taco Bell in South Bethlehem are ultimately approved.

The city’s zoning hearing board is scheduled to consider a proposal to build a Taco Bell on land at 1620 E. Fourth Street at a meeting May 17.

According to the agenda for the meeting, Summerwood Corporation of Conshohocken is proposing construction of the restaurant on a 3.3 acre parcel owned by Lehigh Valley Industrial Park Inc.

Per the agenda and supporting documents, the proposed Taco Bell would have a drive-thru, which is permitted at that property as a special exception use.

According to Northampton County property records, the property is located at Lynn Avenue and E. Fourth Street, across the street from the Candlewood Suites hotel.

It was purchased by LVIP Inc. for approximately $3.9 million in June 2004, according the county records.

The May 17 Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, and also livestreamed via the City of Bethlehem DCED’s YouTube channel.

There are more than 7,000 Taco Bell locations worldwide, according to online sources, and nine locations in the Lehigh Valley currently. Those locations include 1102 Airport Road, Hanover Township, Lehigh County; 2585 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township; 2420 Northampton St., Wilson; 1200 US-22, Pohatcong Township, Warren County, N.J.; 301 Cooper St., Allentown; 3380 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township; 5374 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township; 248 Rt. 100, Upper Macungie Township; and 2113 Macarthur Road, Whitehall Township.

According to Google Maps, the Upper Macungie and Salisbury Township locations are currently closed temporarily.