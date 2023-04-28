When is the 2023 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale?

What may be trash to one person is invariably a treasure to someone else. It’s that truism that has helped make the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale a beloved annual tradition for more than 15 years.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

What may be trash to one person is invariably a treasure to someone else. It’s that truism that has helped make the annual Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale a beloved annual tradition for more than 15 years.

The popular event sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors, Hellertown, is traditionally held on the first Saturday in June. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

The yard sale is open to residents of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, and more than 100 households typically participate in it.

Saucon Valley businesses are also encouraged to take advantage of the uptick in foot traffic Hellertown typically sees by hosting sidewalk sales to coincide with the yard sale. Several churches–including Christ Lutheran Church at 69 Main St., Hellertown–are also renting spaces to individuals who want to have a yard sale in town.

Normally a yard sale permit is required in Hellertown borough, but the requirement is waived for the Community Yard Sale (Lower Saucon does not have a permit requirement).

How to have your sale listed on our map

To advertise your sale to the community for free, please complete the form found here. Your street address will be included on a community yard sale map that will be published on Saucon Source several days before the sale is held. Please complete and submit the form no later than Tuesday, May 30, 2023 to be listed on the map.

Residents who wish to advertise their sale with a yard sign may obtain one at the Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors office at 186 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., in exchange for a small refundable cash deposit. For more information about the signs/schedule pickup, please contact Trish Husted at 610-496-4649 or TrishHustedRealEstate@gmail.com.