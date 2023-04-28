Happy Anniversary: Hellertown Post Office Turns 200 (Photos)

Although the Borough of Hellertown wasn’t incorporated until 1872, by 1823 U.S. Postal Service officials had decided there was a need to establish a post office in the community. Two hundred years later, it is still serving residents of the Hellertown area; an achievement that was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and anniversary celebration Friday.

The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and included refreshments, the unveiling of a bicentennial plaque and a commemorative stamp cancellation.

Memorabilia related to the branch’s 200-year history was also displayed.

Speakers included elected state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136); Jessica O’Donnell-Gower, Executive Vice President, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce; Megan Beste, District Director for U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s (D-7) office; and Jake Glessner, Legislative Assistant/Constituent Relations Professional for State Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office.

Speaking on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service were Hellertown Postmaster Joseph DiRusso, Post Office Operations Manager Christina Balliro and District Manager Ed Williamson.

“We are proud to serve the Hellertown community for 200 years,” said DiRusso in a news release about the event.

The post office celebrated the 50th anniversary of its opening in its current location in April 2019.

Photos by Chris Christian