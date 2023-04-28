Happy Anniversary: Hellertown Post Office Turns 200 (Photos)

Although the Borough of Hellertown wasn’t incorporated until 1872, by 1823 U.S. Postal Service officials had decided there was a need to establish a post office in the community. Two hundred years later, it is still serving residents of the Hellertown area; an achievement that was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and anniversary celebration Friday.
Above, U.S. Postal Service officials, local elected officials and others prepare to cut a ribbon in celebration of the Hellertown post office’s 200th anniversary Friday. (Credit: Chris Christian)
The festivities began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and included refreshments, the unveiling of a bicentennial plaque and a commemorative stamp cancellation.
Memorabilia related to the branch’s 200-year history was also displayed.
Speakers included elected state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136); Jessica O’Donnell-Gower, Executive Vice President, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce; Megan Beste, District Director for U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s (D-7) office; and Jake Glessner, Legislative Assistant/Constituent Relations Professional for State Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office.
Speaking on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service were Hellertown Postmaster Joseph DiRusso, Post Office Operations Manager Christina Balliro and District Manager Ed Williamson.
“We are proud to serve the Hellertown community for 200 years,” said DiRusso in a news release about the event.
The post office celebrated the 50th anniversary of its opening in its current location in April 2019.
Photos by Chris Christian
Above, Hellertown Postmaster Joseph DiRusso and his family stand next to a plaque that was unveiled at Friday’s 200th anniversary celebration.
Hellertown borough councilman Andrew Hughes speaks at the anniversary event.
Above, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure presents Hellertown Postmaster Joe DiRusso with a citation in recognition of the Hellertown post office’s 200th anniversary.
Above, state Rep. Robert Freeman (D-136) speaks during Friday’s celebration. Freeman represents Hellertown borough in the state House of Representatives.
The friendly service they receive at the Hellertown post office is a cherished part of small-town, daily life for many local residents.
The historic sign that hangs above the counter inside the Hellertown post office is a visual reminder of two centuries of service to the community.
A vintage postal service uniform, scale and other memorabilia were displayed at the Hellertown post office’s 200th anniversary celebration.
It wouldn’t have been a complete event without a beautiful cake to enjoy.
The cutting of a Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon to celebrate 200 years of service to the Hellertown community was met with applause by those in attendance.
Hellertown postmaster Joe DiRusso greets neighbors and friends inside the post office during Friday’s anniversary event.
Residents of all ages helped celebrate the Hellertown post office’s 200th birthday.
Volunteers from the Hellertown Historical Society staffed a booth at the post office’s 200th anniversary celebration Friday.
