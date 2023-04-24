Hellertown Post Office to Celebrate 200th Anniversary

Although the building it occupies dates from the late 1960s, the Hellertown Post Office itself is about to turn 200 years old, and officials with the United States Postal Service are inviting the community to help them celebrate that impressive milestone.

A public event marking the occasion of the bicentennial will be held this Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m. at the post office, which is located at 660 Delaware Avenue in Hellertown.

The festivities will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Following the ribbon-cutting, light refreshments will be served and a commemorative stamp cancellation will be available.

Drawings related to the 200-year history of mail service in the borough will also be on display.

Speakers at the event will include elected officials, representatives and others, such as State Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136); Jessica O’Donnell-Gower, Executive Vice President, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce; Megan Beste, District Director for U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s (D-7) office; and Jake Glessner, Legislative Assistant/Constituent Relations Professional for State Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office.

Speaking on behalf of the United States Postal Service will be Hellertown Postmaster Joseph Di Russo, Post Office Operations Manager Christina Balliro and District Manager Ed Williamson.

“We are proud to serve the Hellertown community for 200 years, and look forward to celebrating this day with our terrific customers,” said Di Russo in a news release about the event, which is free and open to the public.