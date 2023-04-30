Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elaine B. Hunsinger (1933 – 2023)

Elaine B. Hunsinger, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, April 28, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Hunsinger. Elaine was born in Bethlehem on April 25, 1933 to the late F. Norman and Kathryn M. (Speck) Apple. Elaine and Donald met at the 7th grade dance at Washington Junior High School, where Don’s band was playing. Their love continued through their marriage in 1953 and through their faith journey in later years. She was administrative assistant to the Branch Manager for IBM, Bethlehem, for 33 years before retiring in 1989, and previously worked as an executive secretary at Bethlehem Steel. Elaine was a faith-filled member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where she was past secretary and served for eight years on the Church Council and various committees of the church. She lived for her church and her church family. She was treasurer of the 1951 Reunion Committee of Liberty High School.

SURVIVORS

Elaine will be missed, especially by her daughter: Donna K. (Robert J.) Nagy of Hellertown; siblings: Alfred F. (Patricia) Apple of Lansdale, Rodney A. (Karen) Apple of Aiken, S.C., Lorita A. (Herbert) Musselman of Bethlehem, Lois N. Apple of Hellertown; grandchildren: Christopher and Kyle. She was predeceased by sister: Dorothea M. Caterino.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period at her church will followed by the service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Philip C. Spohn officiating. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Lehigh Valley Autism Society, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.