Tree Branches Fall on Path in Hellertown Park

No one appeared to be injured after several large tree branches fell onto a path in Hellertown’s Water Street Park during a period of heavy rain Sunday morning.
Above, branches that fell onto a pathway in Hellertown’s Water Street Park can be seen from the nearby roadway. The branches fell at a time when the park was more or less deserted due to inclement weather. Typically on a Sunday in late April the park is filled with families and others using its facilities. The Saucon Rail Trail, which runs along the eastern edge of the park, can be seen at right.
The branches fell on a path that is just south of the park’s basketball court, near Water Street and the Saucon Rail Trail.
On a typical spring day both the park and trail are filled with visitors, however due to Sunday’s rain the area was more or less deserted when the branches broke.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Northampton and Lehigh counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, for the continued threat of flooding as a result of heavy rain across the area.
At least several inches of rain had fallen across much of the Lehigh Valley by early Sunday evening.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS flood watch statement said. ” Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”
Several arge tree branches fell across a macadam path in Hellertown’s Water Street Park Sunday morning, during a period of heavy rain. The park is located on W. Water Street between the Saucon Creek and the Saucon Rail Trail. With a playground, basketball court, pavilion and other amenities, and because of its proximity to the trail, it is one of the most popular parks in the Hellertown area.
