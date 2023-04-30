Tree Branches Fall on Path in Hellertown Park

No one appeared to be injured after several large tree branches fell onto a path in Hellertown’s Water Street Park during a period of heavy rain Sunday morning.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

No one appeared to be injured after several large tree branches fell onto a path in Hellertown’s Water Street Park during a period of heavy rain Sunday morning.

The branches fell on a path that is just south of the park’s basketball court, near Water Street and the Saucon Rail Trail.

On a typical spring day both the park and trail are filled with visitors, however due to Sunday’s rain the area was more or less deserted when the branches broke.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Northampton and Lehigh counties until 10 p.m. Sunday, for the continued threat of flooding as a result of heavy rain across the area.

At least several inches of rain had fallen across much of the Lehigh Valley by early Sunday evening.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS flood watch statement said. ” Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”