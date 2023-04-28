James P. Joyce, 79, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James P. Joyce (Jimmy, Bear, Dad, Poppy and Jim), 79, of Lower Saucon Township, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home after saying goodbye to the family and visiting with friends, ending his three-plus years battling pancreatic cancer. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

James P. Joyce (1944 – 2023)

James P. Joyce (Jimmy, Bear, Dad, Poppy and Jim), 79, of Lower Saucon Township, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his home after saying goodbye to the family and visiting with friends, ending his three-plus years battling pancreatic cancer. Married 58 years, he was the husband of D Jane (Byrnes) Joyce. Jim was born in Pottsville, Pa., on Jan. 6, 1944 to the late Lalor and Esther (Rosar) Joyce. He grew up loving sports while attending Nativity BVM High School. Playing defensive tackle at KU, he made friends for life with his teammates (Heilman’s Herd). Graduating in 1966 from Kutztown University with a BS in Education and a minor in Visually Handicapped & Blind Studies, he taught and became the Department Head of Visually Impaired in Bucks County public schools. Leaving teaching, he joined the retailer Ice City Recreation & Christmas, opening and managing stores in Norristown, Pa., and Cherry Hill, N.J. In 1974, the family moved to Whitehall, Pa., and Jim managed, became a partner in and later became the owner of Schuler Service Plumbing, Heating and Remodeling in Allentown. Loving his job, he spent 47 years at his corner desk before retiring in June 2021. For leisure, he fished all over North America (northern pike in Canada and bonefish in the Florida Keys), but his favorite “local” fishing spot was Lake Wallenpaupack. He enjoyed coaching fast pitch softball at UCC, Greenawalds, golfing in Allentown’s Duffer League for 25 years and playing cards and games. Buying and selling antiques was a hobby he loved and shared with his wife. All these leisure activities provided fun and crazy stories which were told over and over. He was a past president of the Whitehall Lions Club and Whitehall Township Public Library Board of Trustees and was a member of First UCC of Hellertown. His love of sports never waned and he was a diehard “4 for 4” Philadelphia sports fan, even attending the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory with his son, Greg. Jim and Jane enjoyed travel, especially a yearly winter trip to a different Caribbean island. Living a “wonderful life,” he often said the most fulfilling experiences were family gatherings, spending time with his seven grandchildren, weekends at the lake house and hosting holiday events at “The Berg,” especially the annual Easter egg ducking contest and summer pool parties.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 58 years; children: Christopher Joyce (Katy) of Lansdale, Greg Joyce (Linda Lowell) of Lake Wallenpaupack and Kelly Cramer (Kevin) of Doylestown; grandchildren: Bailey, Colton, Madison, Jackson, Cameron, Peri and Peyton. Jim was predeceased by a brother: John Lalor Joyce.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hours will be followed by the service at 11. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kutztown University Foundation Football Scholarship and/or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, c/o Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.