2023 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map & Guide

by Josh Popichak
Yard Sale Map

The Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors, Hellertown, will be held this Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township.

This year more than 100 households and organizations in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township are participating in the sale, which has been a Saucon Valley tradition for over 15 years.

You will find the addresses for the individual yard sales below, in a list and on our map. If a single location is hosting multiple sales, we have indicated that with a red marker. For example, four congregations in Hellertown–Christ Lutheran, Mountainview Moravian, St. Paul UMC and St. George’s Episcopal churches–are hosting events as part of the yard sale.

New this year is a follow-up event–a post-yard sale clothing drive–that will be held Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School bus loop off Polk Valley Road.

Gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be accepted along with certain accessories, soft household items, small toys, strollers and more.

For more information about what will or won’t be accepted, see the event flyer below. To arrange a pick-up (if dropping off your donation is not possible), email info@svmusicconnection.org.

Proceeds from the used clothing drive will benefit the Saucon Valley High School band and chorus, who are planning a trip to Disney, so if you have items that don’t sell on Saturday consider them donating them to the drive.

Happy bargain hunting!

Clothes Drive

 

Community Yard Sale Map

Yard Sale Address List

1459 Detweiler Ave
828 Detweiler Ave
1062 Detweiler Ave
227 Willow Rd
309 Henry St
1325 Jefferson St
210 Cedar Rd
1175 New Jersey Ave
131 Tobias Dr
814 Willow Rd
1381 Puggy Ln
1460 Detweiler Ave
1034 New Jersey Ave
980 Juniper Rd
502 E Saucon St
820 Willow Rd
1517 Zimpfer Ln
1109 Easton Rd
1610 Riegel St
210 W High St
501 Spruce St
408 Willow Rd
1361 Jefferson St
1381 W University Ave
845 Willow Rd
833 Elm Rd
760 Delaware Ave
303 Leonard St
208 Constitution Ave
1320 Detweiler Ave
1349 Whitaker St
302 Cedar Rd
11 E High St
2051 Dennis Ln
462 Birch Rd
927 New Jersey Ave
1380 2nd Ave
838 Maple Rd
2063 Apple St
2076 Fieldstone Dr
108 Constitution Ave
762 Magnolia Rd
735 Delaware Ave
35 E Saucon St
1430 Detweiler Ave
562 Tobias Dr
1070 New Jersey Ave
2067 Apple St
409 Willow Rd
326 Cedar Rd
906 New Jersey Ave
468 Maple Rd
742 Easton Rd (garage in back alley)
1125 Easton Rd
1382 Washington St
110 Spruce St
331 Constitution Ave (Mountainview Moravian Church)
3223 Bingen Rd
869 Elm Rd
915 Magnolia Rd
722 Magnolia Rd
980 Juniper Rd
1887 Dartford Rd
555 E Walnut St
1476 Willowbrook Dr
186 Front St
645 Main St (St. Paul United Methodist Church)
485 Phillips St
851 New Jersey Ave
180 Wilson Ave
151 New St
776 Delaware Ave
62 Hess Ave
344 Constitution Ave
1209 Easton Rd
1647 Zimpfer Ln
174 Front St
3916 Lower Saucon Rd
1410 Detweiler Ave
314 Cedar Rd
209 Cedar Rd
1371 Nace Ave
79 Bachman St
1912 Leithsville Rd
827 Poplar Rd
1414 Courtright St
1607 Main St
1340 3rd Ave
514 Rentzheimer Dr
69 Main St (Christ Lutheran Hellertown)
112 E High St
218 Main St
462 Front St
730 Magnolia Rd
1885 Mill Run Ct
750 Delaware Ave
785 Front St

