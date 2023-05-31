2023 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map & Guide

The Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors, Hellertown, will be held this Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township.

This year more than 100 households and organizations in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township are participating in the sale, which has been a Saucon Valley tradition for over 15 years.

You will find the addresses for the individual yard sales below, in a list and on our map. If a single location is hosting multiple sales, we have indicated that with a red marker. For example, four congregations in Hellertown–Christ Lutheran, Mountainview Moravian, St. Paul UMC and St. George’s Episcopal churches–are hosting events as part of the yard sale.

New this year is a follow-up event–a post-yard sale clothing drive–that will be held Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School bus loop off Polk Valley Road.

Gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be accepted along with certain accessories, soft household items, small toys, strollers and more.

For more information about what will or won’t be accepted, see the event flyer below. To arrange a pick-up (if dropping off your donation is not possible), email info@svmusicconnection.org.

Proceeds from the used clothing drive will benefit the Saucon Valley High School band and chorus, who are planning a trip to Disney, so if you have items that don’t sell on Saturday consider them donating them to the drive.

Happy bargain hunting!

Community Yard Sale Map

Yard Sale Address List

1459 Detweiler Ave

828 Detweiler Ave

1062 Detweiler Ave

227 Willow Rd

309 Henry St

1325 Jefferson St

210 Cedar Rd

1175 New Jersey Ave

131 Tobias Dr

814 Willow Rd

1381 Puggy Ln

1460 Detweiler Ave

1034 New Jersey Ave

980 Juniper Rd

502 E Saucon St

820 Willow Rd

1517 Zimpfer Ln

1109 Easton Rd

1610 Riegel St

210 W High St

501 Spruce St

408 Willow Rd

1361 Jefferson St

1381 W University Ave

845 Willow Rd

833 Elm Rd

760 Delaware Ave

303 Leonard St

208 Constitution Ave

1320 Detweiler Ave

1349 Whitaker St

302 Cedar Rd

11 E High St

2051 Dennis Ln

462 Birch Rd

927 New Jersey Ave

1380 2nd Ave

838 Maple Rd

2063 Apple St

2076 Fieldstone Dr

108 Constitution Ave

762 Magnolia Rd

735 Delaware Ave

35 E Saucon St

1430 Detweiler Ave

562 Tobias Dr

1070 New Jersey Ave

2067 Apple St

409 Willow Rd

326 Cedar Rd

906 New Jersey Ave

468 Maple Rd

742 Easton Rd (garage in back alley)

1125 Easton Rd

1382 Washington St

110 Spruce St

331 Constitution Ave (Mountainview Moravian Church)

3223 Bingen Rd

869 Elm Rd

915 Magnolia Rd

722 Magnolia Rd

980 Juniper Rd

1887 Dartford Rd

555 E Walnut St

1476 Willowbrook Dr

186 Front St

645 Main St (St. Paul United Methodist Church)

485 Phillips St

851 New Jersey Ave

180 Wilson Ave

151 New St

776 Delaware Ave

62 Hess Ave

344 Constitution Ave

1209 Easton Rd

1647 Zimpfer Ln

174 Front St

3916 Lower Saucon Rd

1410 Detweiler Ave

314 Cedar Rd

209 Cedar Rd

1371 Nace Ave

79 Bachman St

1912 Leithsville Rd

827 Poplar Rd

1414 Courtright St

1607 Main St

1340 3rd Ave

514 Rentzheimer Dr

69 Main St (Christ Lutheran Hellertown)

112 E High St

218 Main St

462 Front St

730 Magnolia Rd

1885 Mill Run Ct

750 Delaware Ave