2023 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map & Guide

The wait’s nearly over! The Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside Realtors, Hellertown, is this Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year more than 100 households and organizations in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township are participating in the sale, which has been a Saucon Valley tradition for over 15 years.
You will find the addresses for the individual yard sales below, in a list and on our map. If a single location is hosting multiple sales, we have indicated that with a red marker. For example, four congregations in Hellertown–Christ Lutheran, Mountainview Moravian, St. Paul UMC and St. George’s Episcopal churches–are hosting events as part of the yard sale.
New this year is a follow-up event–a post-yard sale clothing drive–that will be held Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School bus loop off Polk Valley Road.
Gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be accepted along with certain accessories, soft household items, small toys, strollers and more.
For more information about what will or won’t be accepted, see the event flyer below. To arrange a pick-up (if dropping off your donation is not possible), email info@svmusicconnection.org.
Proceeds from the used clothing drive will benefit the Saucon Valley High School band and chorus, who are planning a trip to Disney, so if you have items that don’t sell on Saturday consider them donating them to the drive.
Happy bargain hunting!
Community Yard Sale Map
