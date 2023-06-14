Lower Saucon Police Conduct ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’

If speeding motorists on Lower Saucon Township roads are a concern for you, you’ll no doubt be happy to know that township police are also concerned.

In fact, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department took action regarding speeders Wednesday by conducting what it referred to as a “traffic safety blitz” on Flint Hill Road.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, between 6 and 9:15 a.m. police cited 22 drivers for speeding and issued one citation for driving with an expired inspection.

