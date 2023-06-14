Community Family Police

Lower Saucon Police Conduct ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’

41 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Lower Saucon Police Scam Coronavirus

If speeding motorists on Lower Saucon Township roads are a concern for you, you’ll no doubt be happy to know that township police are also concerned.

In fact, the Lower Saucon Township Police Department took action regarding speeders Wednesday by conducting what it referred to as a “traffic safety blitz” on Flint Hill Road.

According to a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, between 6 and 9:15 a.m. police cited 22 drivers for speeding and issued one citation for driving with an expired inspection.

To receive public safety, traffic and other updates from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department, register to follow their Crimewatch page.

Lower Saucon Township Police

Lower Saucon Township Police headquarters are located in the township municipal complex on Old Philadelphia Pike. (FILE PHOTO)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

