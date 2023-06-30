Man Drowns in Lake Nockamixon While Saving Kids

A family is grieving the loss of a young man who apparently sacrificed his own life in order to save two children who were struggling in the water at Lake Nockamixon Thursday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas of Telford slipped under the water after he rescued the children, who “were swimming and appeared to be in distress,” Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said in a news release.

Philly Voice reported that emergency personnel responded to an area of the lake near Mountain View Drive in Haycock Township, where they later pulled his body from the water.

Buck ruled Friday that Fernandez Chicas’ death was an accidental drowning and released a statement in which her office also extended its sympathies to his family and friends.