Fun on the Midway: July 2023 Local Carnival Dates & Details

It wouldn’t be summer in southeastern Pennsylvania without summer carnivals, and after several summers in which many events were postponed or canceled altogether, the carnival schedule for the summer of 2023 is looking rather full.

Below is a list in chronological order of small-town and fire company carnivals and fairs that will be taking place in Northampton and Bucks counties throughout the month of July. While this list is not meant to be comprehensive, if there’s a carnival in Lehigh County, Northampton County or upper Bucks County that we haven’t listed here, please feel free to email josh@sauconsource.com with a flyer (.jpg, .png or .pdf) and/or a link to its Facebook page/website. We will gladly consider the information contained in any submissions for updates and/or possible future news articles/coverage.

Please note that some of the information we have highlighted below may be subject to change. We recommend that readers review the most up-to-date information available by visiting carnival websites, checking social media channels and/or searching online before planning their visit to one of these fun, family-friendly events.

Have fun!

Dates: Tuesday, July 11 – Saturday, July 15 • Open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: Dimmick Park, 570 Durham St., Hellertown, PA (next to the fire company)

Highlights: Concessions, rides, games of chance, live musical performances, fireworks show Friday, July 14 at 10 p.m. (rain date: Saturday, July 15 at 10 p.m.)

Miscellaneous details: Triple Dog Dare will perform Friday, July 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. (see Facebook event for details). Follow the carnival Facebook page for further updates. The carnival midway operator is Goodtime Amusements, a Saucon Valley business that provides the rides, concessions and other attractions for numerous carnivals throughout the area.

Dates: Tuesday, July 11 – Saturday, July 15 • Open Tuesday to Friday from 6 p.m. to close, Saturday 3 p.m. to close

Location: 2 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA

Highlights: Food, games, concessions, nightly bingo, rides, fireworks show Friday, July 14 (rain date: Saturday, July 15)

Miscellaneous: Wristband nights (ride all you want for $25) Tuesday & Thursday 6 p.m. to close, Saturday 3 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Monday, July 24 – Saturday, July 29 • Open 6 p.m. to close nightly

Location: Williams Township Fire Co., 2500 Morgan Hill Road, Easton, PA

Highlights: Food, rides, games, raffles, live music

Miscellaneous details: Raffle drawings will take place Saturday at 11 p.m.; family nights are Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Dates: Wednesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 29 • Open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Location: Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 80 Ridge Road, Roseto, PA

Highlights: Rides, food, games, live entertainment, ride specials, fireworks show (Saturday, July 29), religious procession (Sunday, July 30)

Miscellaneous: Food specials include pizza fritta, sausage & peppers, Italian pastries & more. Ride specials are available Wed. & Thurs. night.

Dates: Friday, July 28 – Saturday, Aug. 5 • Open nightly 6 p.m. to close

Location: Quakertown Park, W. Mill Street, Quakertown, PA

Highlights: Over 20 rides, food,games, fireworks show Friday, Aug. 4

Miscellaneous details: Unlimited ride nights ($40) Tues-Thurs, Aug. 1-3. Discounted wristbands ($10 off) will be available for purchase at Quakertown Community Day, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at either Quakertown Fire Co. or West End Fire Co. July 10, July 17 and July 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.