Hellertown Police Vehicle

Man Accused of Chasing Women With Knife Inside Hellertown Home

Hellertown Police

Man Accused of Allowing 4-Year-Old, 2-Year-Old to Wander Outside

Dewey Fire Co Carnival Hellertown

Fun at the 2023 Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown (PHOTOS)

Obituary

Frances T. Pagano, 95, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Coopersburg Main Street

Road Paving Project Will Affect Coopersburg Traffic Into Late July

Community Family Fire Police

Fun at the 2023 Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown (PHOTOS)

13 hours ago
by Josh Popichak
Dewey Fire Co Carnival Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Thursday’s heat and humidity eased a bit as the Dewey Fire Co. Carnival continued for another night in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

As the sun sank below the treeline, more residents arrived to enjoy the rides, food stands and games that have long been a staple of the summertime event.

The carnival continues from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Saturday, with fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday (rain date: Saturday).

For more information, visit/follow the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

