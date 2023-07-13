Fun at the 2023 Dewey Fire Co. Carnival in Hellertown (PHOTOS)

The carnival continues from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly through Saturday, with fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. Friday (rain date: Saturday).

Thursday’s heat and humidity eased a bit as the Dewey Fire Co. Carnival continued for another night in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park.

As the sun sank below the treeline, more residents arrived to enjoy the rides, food stands and games that have long been a staple of the summertime event.

For more information, visit/follow the Dewey Fire Co. Annual Carnival Facebook page.