I-78 Crash in Upper Saucon Leads to Charges, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast Thursday said a driver will be charged with DUI as a result of a recent accident on Interstate 78 west in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County.

In an accident report, police said the 35-year-old man from Newark, N.J., was westbound in a 2013 Chevy Tahoe around 3:45 a.m. July 9 when “for unknown reasons (he) drove off the roadway” near mile marker 61.7.

Police said the man’s truck struck a concrete barrier with its front passenger side and became disabled along the highway’s north shoulder due to “heavy front passenger side damage.”

The man wasn’t injured in the crash and the truck was towed from the scene, police said.

According to the report, in addition to a DUI charge the driver is being cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code for “Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.”

Editor’s Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast barracks.