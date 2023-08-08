Crumbl Cookies Coming to Quakertown

A popular chain of cookie bakeries, Crumbl Cookies, is coming soon to upper Bucks County.

The company will open its first retail store in that area at 42 N. West End Blvd., Quakertown, on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to a Google business listing.

Crumbl Cookies will be located in Trainer’s Station, a shopping center at Rt. 309 and Rt. 663 that is also home to Ross, Dollar Tree, Grocery Outlet, Aspen Dental and TGI Friday’s.

Founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins, Crumbl Cookies is known for offering a weekly rotating menu of exotic cookie flavors as well as for serving some varieties warm and for the distinctive pink boxes in which it packages all of its cookies.

Current offerings per the menu at CrumblCookies.com include Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk, Kentucky Butter Cake, Pink Doughnut, Buckeye Brownie, Vanilla Crumb Cake and Lemon Bar.

Crumbl Cookies currently has more than 800 locations in the U.S. and Canada and remains family-owned, according to the website, which highlights information about franchising opportunities.

The only other Crumbl Cookies store in the greater Lehigh Valley area, at 3712 Nazareth Road, Easton (in the Northampton Crossings shopping center), is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight, according to information at CrumblCookies.com.

The Quakertown store has yet to be listed on the website’s map of Crumbl Cookies locations throughout the U.S.

According to signage on the new store’s door, it will have the same set of business hours as the Lower Nazareth Township store.

Crumbl Cookies currently has more than four million Instagram followers @crumblcookies.