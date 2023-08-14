John Steven Pepkowski Jr., 78, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John Steven Pepkowski Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

John Steven Pepkowski Jr. (1944 – 2023)

John Steven Pepkowski Jr., 78, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in his home. He was the husband of Patricia Ann (Klotz) Pepkowski, to whom he was married 59 years. He was born in Doylestown on Nov. 2, 1944, to John Steven Pepkowski Sr. and Ethel (Fretz) Pepkowski. John was employed in the shipping and receiving department of ABB (formerly Fischer & Porter) in Warminster for over 35 years before retiring in 2004. Prior to that, he worked at Peerless Shoe Factory in Telford, where he met his wife, Patricia. A true outdoorsman, John enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was of Lutheran faith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife, Patricia; children: son John S. Pepkowski III (Wendy) of Elizabethtown, Denise (Pepkowski) Kade (Kenneth) of Bethlehem, Cindy (Pepkowski) Frederick (Greg) of Emmaus, Susan (Pepkowski) Leister (Andy) of Richlandtown; brother: Robert Pepkowski (Nona) of Perkasie; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother: Charles Pepkowski; and grandchildren: Joshua Farrell, Karisa Kade and Adam Frederick.

SERVICES

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at Heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.