Expect Delays for 10 Days of Gas Main Work on Rt. 378

Motorists should expect some delays on a section of Rt. 378 in the City of Bethlehem, where it is also known as Wyandotte Street.

The delays will be related to UGI gas main work that began Monday and–weather permitting–will continue through Friday, Aug. 25, according to a PennDOT District 5-0 news release.

PennDOT said the work is being performed for the utility by a local permittee, and will be taking place between Broadway (Five Points) and Sassafras Street from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be lane shifting in the area where work is being performed, PennDOT said.

Rt. 378 is one of the main north-south routes into and out of the Saucon Valley area, and rush hour backups along it are not infrequent.