David ‘Dave’ Joel Gombotz, 75, of Mooresville, NC (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

David ‘Dave’ Joel Gombotz (1948 – 2023)

David “Dave” Joel Gombotz, 75, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville. He was born on March 24, 1948 in Bethlehem, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary Kulik Gombotz. He was a 1966 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem, Pa., where he was a herald trumpet player in the LHS Grenadier Band. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electronic communication technician during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the USS Compass Island, based in Brooklyn, N.Y. He worked from 1974 to 1984 for Homer Research Lab at Bethlehem Steel. In 1988, he graduated from Moravian College in Bethlehem with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He worked from 1984 to 2014 for ITR, Co., as a development engineer. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, canoeing and building memories with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Sharon Lengel Gombotz; sons: Stephen Gombotz and wife, Sarah Black, Kevin Gombotz and husband, Jorge Valdes; sister: Constance Zakszeski and husband, Robert; and grandchildren: Gavin, Kailey, Logan, Talon and Liam.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony with military honors at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (Rear), Hellertown, immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, 1325 Mecklenburg Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28115.