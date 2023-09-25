Sections of D&L Trail Closed for Flood Repairs

Fall is a fantastic time of year to get out and enjoy the many trails in our area, but one that is particularly popular is now partially out of commission due to repairs that are under way.

Two sections of the Delaware & Lehigh Canal towpath along the Delaware River are currently closed in Northampton County for repairs to flood damage that occurred in 2020.

The more northerly section is located between the Forks of the Delaware in Easton and the north end of Wy-Hit-Tuk Park in Williams Township, Northampton County.

According to information shared on the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor website, that 2.3-mile closure began on Sept. 6 and will impact visitors to the trail, who are advised to turn around at any barricades and fencing they may encounter due to the closure.

“This section of the D&L Trail leaves the Lehigh Canal and follows the Delaware Canal towpath south into Delaware Canal State Park between Forks of the Delaware and Wy-Hit-Tuk Park Trailheads,” the DLNHC’s announcement noted. “This section is part of over 50 miles of the D&L Trail designated as National Recreation Trail within Delaware Canal State Park from Easton to Bristol near Philadelphia. For more information specific to the D&L Trail along the Delaware Canal, please refer to the Delaware Canal State Park and Friends of the Delaware Canal websites.”

Further south, another section of the D&L trail was closed that was closed for repairs from the same 2020 flood is located near Fry’s Run Park. That section stretches from just south of the village of Raubsville–near the Theodore Roosevelt Recreation Area–to Fry’s Run in Williams Township.

For a map of Delaware Canal State Park, click here.

For an interactive map of the entire D&L corridor–which stretches from near Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, to Bristol, Bucks County–visit the DLNHC website.