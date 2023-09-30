Delaware Water Gap: Fun Day Trips (Photos)

The fall is a great time to enjoy a day trip or two, and although gas prices are currently high, one nice thing about living in the Lehigh Valley is its proximity to many desirable daytrip destinations. One of those destinations is the borough of Delaware Water Gap; a bucolic riverside community that is home to diverse restaurants, shops, museums and a stopover on the famous Appalachian Trail.

One of those destinations is the borough of Delaware Water Gap; a bucolic riverside community that is home to diverse restaurants, shops, a museum and a stop on the famous Appalachian Trail.

DWG is also a gateway to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area; a 70,000 acre protected zone that includes a scenic 40-mile stretch of the Delaware River and land that borders it.*

Among the restaurants in Delaware Water Gap as of September 2023 are Doughboy’s of the Poconos Pizza, Joe Bosco Authentic Smokehouse BBQ, sake brewery and Japanese bistro Sango Kura, apple pie hotspot Village Farmer and Bakery, Sycamore Grille, The Mystical Mug coffee shop, Zoe’s Cafe & Ice Cream Emporium (in the Castle Inn) and the Deer Head Inn, a hotel and restaurant famous for the live jazz performances it has hosted for nearly 80 years.

If you’re in the mood to shop, Asparagus Sunshine is a store that specializes in architectural salvage, upcycled and vintage wares. Nearby, the Antoine Dutot Museum & Gallery is where visitors can learn more about the history of Delaware Water Gap, its culture and the diverse community of artists who call it home. For kayak rentals, river trips and outdoor adventure activities, check out Edge of the Woods Outfitters along the Cherry Creek, near the traffic light at the intersection of Main and Broad streets.

Before You Go

Anyone planning to visit the area should know that as of September 2023, a section of Rt. 611 just south of Delaware Water Gap borough remains closed to traffic because of a rockslide that blocked the road last December. The road is closed from just south of the scenic lookout on the edge of town to Slateford, Northampton County. PennDOT officials predicted earlier this year that the work to reopen the road would be completed by the end of August, however the application for a required permit from the National Park Service was still under review as of late July, according to a report by WNEP. An alternate route into and out of the borough is via Rt. 191 or Rt. 33 to Cherry Valley Road, which intersects with Rt. 611 (Main Street) near the center of town. DWG is also easily accessible via the exit on I-80, which is the first exit in Pennsylvania for westbound motorists heading out of New Jersey and the last exit for eastbound motorists leaving the Poconos.

For More Information

For more information about visiting Delaware Water Gap borough and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, visit the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau website and/or the National Park Service website.

*In the event of an anticipated federal government shutdown, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and its facilities will be closed beginning Monday, Lehigh Valley Live reported. The borough of Delaware Water Gap and its businesses will still be open and no doubt appreciative of visitors, particularly in light of the Rt. 611 closure that has already impacted the town.