Joy W. (Whiteley) Ackerman, 68, of Keene, NH (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joy W. (Whiteley) Ackerman (1955 – 2023)

Joy W. (Whiteley) Ackerman, 68, of Keene, N.H., and formerly of Sutton, Mass., passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. She was born a daughter to Marilyn P. (Van Orden) and Roger L. Whiteley on March 24, 1955 in Bethlehem, Pa. Joy attended Saucon Valley High School, graduating in 1973. Joy earned a BA in Geology at Mount Holyoke College and a MS in Environmental Geology at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Joy continued her education at Antioch University New England in Keene, earning her Ph.D. in Environmental Studies. On Oct. 29, 1979, Joy exchanged vows with her high school sweetheart, Michael T. Ackerman. He predeceased her in 2011. Joy was fortunate enough to find love again. She married Richard “Rick” S. McVoy on July 19, 2014. Joy was employed by Antioch University New England, Keene, N.H., teaching Environmental Studies for 30 years until she retired in 2019. She was awarded a Professor Emeritus in 2020. Previously, Joy worked for Interdisciplinary Environmental Planning (IEP) in Keene. She always worked in Government and Private Enterprises in Environmental Affairs. Joy loved spending time with her grandchildren, helping with their care. She spent hours in the garden, cooking and canning. She and Rick enjoyed hiking, kayaking, biking and walking their dog. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Keene, the Order of Julian of Norwich, the Thoreau Society, the New Hampshire Master Gardeners and Petersham Curling Club.

SURVIVORS

Dr. Ackerman is survived by her parents: Marilyn and Roger Whiteley of Bethlehem; her husband: Rick McVoy of Keene; her two children: Mary E. Maloney and her husband, Nick, of Cranston, R.I., and Rachel A. Ackerman and her husband, Michael Bailey, of North Smithfield, R.I. She is also survived by her three siblings: Jon L. Whiteley and his wife, Denise Kassebaum, of Denver, Colo., Joanne “Jody” L. Burtner and her husband, John, of Sylva, N.C., and Jeffrey L. Whiteley and his wife, Denice, of Perkasie, Pa.; her six grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial donations can be made to: St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene, NH 03431; Order of Julian of Norwich, W704 Alft Road, White Lake, WI 54491; or Society of St. John the Evangelist, 980 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138.

SERVICES

Services will be announced online at a later date. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH. 03431. Condolences may be shared with the family online.