Authorities Investigating Fatal Nockamixon Township Crash

A two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality Saturday is under investigation by police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

In a report issued by the barracks, troopers identified the man who was killed in the 2:10 p.m. crash as 55-year-old Tjerk J. Post of Lansdale.

Police said Post was driving a 2021 Kia Telluride north on Rt. 611 (Easton Road), north of Center Hill Road, when a southbound 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 28-year-old Ottsville man “was unable to maintain its lane,” crossed over the double yellow line and struck his car head-on.

Post was taken to Grandview Hospital in Sellersville for treatment of major injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A 51-year-old Pipersville man who was a passenger in Post’s car also suffered serious injuries, according to police, and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem in Fountain Hill for treatment.

Police said the 28-year-old Ottsville man suffered a suspected minor injury and was also taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, the stretch of rural road on which it occurred was closed for hours, during which an accident reconstruction was conducted by authorities.

Following the reconstruction, both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.

In addition to state police from the Dublin barracks, the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Palisades Regional Fire and Rescue, St. Luke’s EMS, Central Bucks EMS, Upper Bucks Regional EMS, Dewey Fire Co. No. 1 Ambulance and a towing company all responded to the scene, the report noted.