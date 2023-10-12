Community Family

CANCELED: Fall Fun at Historical Society’s Apple Festival

by Josh Popichak
Fall is when local orchards overflow with apples, and their abundance will be the focus of a celebration in Lower Saucon Township on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Apple Festival

The historic Lutz-Franklin Schoolhouse on Countryside Lane provides a stunning backdrop for the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society’s annual Apple Festival, which this year will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free-admission festival will feature apple tastings, a bake sale, live music, a cake walk, schoolhouse tours and more. The school, which was built in 1880 in use until the 1950s, was restored by LSTHS volunteers. Today it is maintained as a living history museum and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Credit: Chris Christian/FILE PHOTO)

UPDATE: Due to Saturday’s predicted rainstorm, the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society has canceled the Apple Festival that was scheduled for Oct. 14.

The Lower Saucon Township Historical Society will host its annual Apple Festival at the historic Lutz-Franklin School, providing a welcome opportunity to savor one of nature’s best-loved treats.

Highlights of this year’s festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include a performance by Rhythm Road Band, Namaaaste Goat Yoga, cartoon portraits by Donna Haney, food by Local Mama Catering, a quilting demonstration, an old-fashioned cakewalk, a visit by Johnny Appleseed, tours of the restored one-room school and more.

The school is located at 4216 Countryside Lane, Hellertown, and is adjacent to the township’s Kingston Park, where parking, a picnic pavilion and a restroom are some of the available amenities.

The Lutz-Franklin School was built in 1880 and was one of a number of one-room schools that were in use in the township until the 1950s, when the township built a modern elementary school on Wassergass Road. Shortly thereafter, Lower Saucon Township and Hellertown borough consolidated their districts to form what would eventually become the Saucon Valley School District.

More information about the school and the the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society is available on the society’s website and Facebook group.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

