Megan I. McLane, 44, of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Megan I. McLane (1979 – 2024)

Megan I. McLane, 44, of Williams Township, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on Nov. 6, 1979 to William D. McLane of Williams Township and the late Judy J. (Dodd) McLane. Megan was a Nurse Practitioner at St. Luke’s for several years until her illness. Megan enjoyed hiking, running, traveling, painting and writing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her father; she is survived by her fiancé: Kevin Eisenhart of Bethlehem; siblings: Sean McLane of Keansburg, N.J., Joseph (Debra) Powierski of Staten Island, N.Y., Timothy (Jessica) McLane of Keansburg, N.J., Julie Powierski of Staten Island, N.Y., Amanda (Joseph) LaFrenier of Hellertown, Marilyn McLane of Staten Island, N.Y., Melinda (Sunny) Qureshi of Williams Township, William (Lorraine) McLane of Staten Island, N.Y.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Tuesday’s visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.