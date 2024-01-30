Bucks County Parks Hiring for Summer Positions

The positions being advertised include jobs at the Oxford Valley Pool, Tohickon Valley Pool, Core Creek Boat Rental and Peace Valley Boat Rental.

The Bucks County Department of Parks and Recreation is currently accepting applications for summer 2024 job openings.

The positions being advertised include jobs at the Oxford Valley Pool, Tohickon Valley Pool, Core Creek Boat Rental and Peace Valley Boat Rental.

Available positions include boat rental managers, pool manager, lifeguards, boat handlers and cashiers.

To apply, visit the jobs section of the Bucks County website.

A virtual Q&A will also be held by the Parks and Recreation staff to provide information and answer questions about summer employment. The information session is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

According to a flyer, the virtual Q&A is exclusively for individuals interested in summer seasonal employment.

For more information, visit the Bucks County Parks and Recreation website.

