Community Family

Bucks County Parks Hiring for Summer Positions

26 mins ago
Add Comment
by Saucon Source
Bucks County

The positions being advertised include jobs at the Oxford Valley Pool, Tohickon Valley Pool, Core Creek Boat Rental and Peace Valley Boat Rental.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bucks County Department of Parks and Recreation is currently accepting applications for summer 2024 job openings.

Bucks County

Bucks County Department of Parks & Recreation is hiring pool staff to fill summer positions at various parks throughout the county. (Credit: Bucks County)

The positions being advertised include jobs at the Oxford Valley Pool, Tohickon Valley Pool, Core Creek Boat Rental and Peace Valley Boat Rental.

Available positions include boat rental managers, pool manager, lifeguards, boat handlers and cashiers.

To apply, visit the jobs section of the Bucks County website.

A virtual Q&A will also be held by the Parks and Recreation staff to provide information and answer questions about summer employment. The information session is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

According to a flyer, the virtual Q&A is exclusively for individuals interested in summer seasonal employment.

For more information, visit the Bucks County Parks and Recreation website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Saucon Source

View all posts

Leave a Comment