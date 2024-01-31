Penn State LV Hosting Free, Half-Day STEM Program for Middle Schoolers

The event will give 6th through 8th grade students an opportunity to explore different aspects of science, technology, engineering and math.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Penn State Lehigh Valley (PSU-LV) has announced that it will host a free, half-day program called Design Your Own STEM-tastic Day for middle school students this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

The event will give students an opportunity to explore different aspects of science, technology, engineering and math.

Design Your Own STEM-tastic Day is open to students in grades 6-8 and will be held at the PSU-LV campus in Center Valley from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The program will feature a variety of hands-on workshops, which will focus on topics such as forensics, robotic basketball, drawing and more.

“It’s an opportunity for students to get into our labs and classrooms, learn about these subjects and get excited through hands-on learning,” said Samantha Beebe, event co-organizer, program coordinator and assistant teaching professor, biobehavioral health program. “For us, it gives our STEM faculty the opportunity to engage with the community and fuel the curiosity of these middle school students, while hopefully inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and mathematicians.”

Pre-registration is required, and students will choose their top four workshops from the following list of 10 when registering (organizers will make every effort to place students in their top three choices):

Fractal Math

Robotic Basketball

A CSI Investigation: The Role of DNA in Forensics

Designed to Draw

Engineering Design Challenge

Make a Pendulum Painting!

Can You Make a Rainbow from Purple Cabbage?

Zombies are Real: Come See for Yourself!

Reading the Bones: Messages from the past!

Ready? Set? Escape Dr. Beebe’s Lab!

Sponsored by PSU-LV Lehigh Valley in partnership with the Lehigh Valley Engineering Council and Broadcomm, the STEM-tastic event is open to all students in grades 6-8, including homeschoolers.

To register or for more information, email Beebe at sa****@ps*.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.