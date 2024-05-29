Lower Saucon Vape Store Burglarized

The owner of a local vape and tobacco store is planning to upgrade the security systems at his business following a weekend burglary in which cash, 30 cartons of cigarettes and six Scorch torch lighters were stolen, according to an employee.

The employee–who did not wish to be identified–confirmed that Tobacco House at 1838 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, was broken into early Sunday morning. He said the shop’s glass front door was shattered with a screwdriver or similar-type implement driven into the base of the window frame at around 3:15 a.m. On Tuesday, the door was covered with plywood and propped open so customers could easily enter or exit.

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the break-in, which they described as a “forced entry burglary” in a post published Wednesday on their Crimewatch site. Police also shared surveillance images of the suspect, who they said made off with approximately $800 in cash. The man’s face is concealed by a covering in the photos.

The Tobacco House employee said he was shocked by the crime, given that he’s always considered it to be a safe area.

“Good area. Good people here,” he said.

The employee said that the stolen cigarettes were Marlboro and Newport brands, and that in addition to the cash that was inside the register the burglar also made off with all of the business’s change. He added that a pair of Apple Airpods was also stolen.

Tobacco House opened in late 2022 and is located near other businesses in the busy retail plaza, including China Moon, Dollar Tree and the state liquor store.

Anyone with information about the burglary or who can identify the pictured suspect is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or em****@lo*****************.org or to submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline.